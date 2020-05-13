Volunteers in the United States handmade about 2,000 cloth masks and sent them to 248th Medical Company (Area Support) at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. When the masks arrived in May 2020, troops and civilians at the base were able to use the masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Coalition Forces remain united and determined in their mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 06:22
|Photo ID:
|6281843
|VIRIN:
|200513-A-VX503-354
|Resolution:
|1556x2334
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Hometown:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Protective gear [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
