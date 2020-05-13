Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protective gear [Image 2 of 5]

    Protective gear

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    Volunteers in the United States handmade about 2,000 cloth masks and sent them to 248th Medical Company (Area Support) at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. When the masks arrived in May 2020, troops and civilians at the base were able to use the masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Coalition Forces remain united and determined in their mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

