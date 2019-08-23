U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Russel Mackay, foreign exchange officer, poses for at photo at the HMAS Kuttabul in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 23, 2019. Mackay serves as an exchange officer with the Australian Defence Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2019 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 01:08 Photo ID: 6281765 VIRIN: 190823-F-NI989-0005 Resolution: 5862x3908 Size: 2.88 MB Location: SYDNEY, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Exchange officers share experience at HMAS Kuttabul [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.