    U.S. Exchange officers share experience at HMAS Kuttabul [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Exchange officers share experience at HMAS Kuttabul

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2019

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    Media Center - Japan

    Australian Defence Force Cpl. Alexander Seabrook, intelligence cell section commander, poses for a photo at HMAS Kuttabul, Aug. 23, 2019. Seabrook works alongside U.S. military exchange officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2019
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 01:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Exchange officers share experience at HMAS Kuttabul [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Australia
    Air Force

