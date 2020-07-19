USS ESSEX Underway Operations

200719-N-KF697-1224
PACIFIC OCEAN (July 19, 2020) An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to the “Ugly” of Marine Medium Squadron, sits on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaak Martinez/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 00:23
|Photo ID:
|6281751
|VIRIN:
|200719-N-KF697-1224
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
