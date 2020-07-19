Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 11 of 13]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.19.2020

    Photo by Seaman Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    200719-N-KF697-1224

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 19, 2020) An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to the “Ugly” of Marine Medium Squadron, sits on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaak Martinez/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

