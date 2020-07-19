Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 12 of 13]

    ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jenna Dobson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    200719-N-RP442-1181

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 19, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Russell Kane signals to an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to the “Ugly” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Reinforced), on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson/RELEASED)

    USS ESSEX
    LHD 2
    navy

