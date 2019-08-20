Australian Defence Force Flight Lt. Clair Miles, Joint Health Command senior preventative medicine officer, poses for a photo at the Australian Defense Force Headquarters in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 20, 2019. Miles works with a U.S. Army exchange officer to strengthen bonds between the two militaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)
Exchange officer builds comradery in Canberra, Australia
