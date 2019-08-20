Exchange officer builds comradery in Canberra, Australia

U.S. Army Maj. Erin Richards, Joint Health Command, senior preventative medicine officer, poses for a photo at the Australian Defence Headquarters in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 20, 2019. Richards is an exchange officer assigned to the Australian military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

Date Taken: 08.20.2019
Location: CANBERRA, AU