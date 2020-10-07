Coast Guard Station Vallejo Change-Of-Command

The crewmembers of Coast Guard Station Vallejo stand at parade rest during a change-of-command ceremony in Vallejo, California, July 10, 2020. Chief Petty Officer Joshua Hollyfield assumed command from Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Albert in a ceremony presided over by Capt. Marie Byrd, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

