The crewmembers of Coast Guard Station Vallejo stand at parade rest during a change-of-command ceremony in Vallejo, California, July 10, 2020. Chief Petty Officer Joshua Hollyfield assumed command from Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Albert in a ceremony presided over by Capt. Marie Byrd, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6281542
|VIRIN:
|200710-G-ED165-0002
|Resolution:
|2979x2128
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|VALLEJO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Vallejo Change-Of-Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
