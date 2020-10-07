Chief Petty Officer Joshua Hollyfield relieved Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Albert as the officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Vallejo, California, in a change-of-command ceremony that was presided over by Capt. Marie Byrd, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander, July 10, 2020. The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored event preserved by the heritage of naval tradition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6281541
|VIRIN:
|200710-G-ED165-0001
|Resolution:
|2818x2013
|Size:
|1017.7 KB
|Location:
|VALLEJO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Vallejo Change-Of-Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
