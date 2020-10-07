Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Vallejo Change-Of-Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Station Vallejo Change-Of-Command

    VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Chief Petty Officer Joshua Hollyfield relieved Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Albert as the officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Vallejo, California, in a change-of-command ceremony that was presided over by Capt. Marie Byrd, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander, July 10, 2020. The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored event preserved by the heritage of naval tradition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 17:54
    Photo ID: 6281541
    VIRIN: 200710-G-ED165-0001
    Resolution: 2818x2013
    Size: 1017.7 KB
    Location: VALLEJO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Vallejo Change-Of-Command [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Station Vallejo Change-Of-Command
    Coast Guard Station Vallejo Change-Of-Command

    TAGS

    Change-Of-Command
    July 10
    Sector San Francisco
    2020
    Coast Guard Station Vallejo
    Joshua Hollyfield
    Jason Albert
    Marie Byrd

