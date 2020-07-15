GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 21, 2020) – A photo of Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Austin Sims, from Carmel, Indiana, Naval Station Great Lakes' Sailor of the Quarter. Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the second quarter in an awards ceremony July 10, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 15:34
|Photo ID:
|6281387
|VIRIN:
|200720-N-GY005-0001
|Resolution:
|2399x3358
|Size:
|852.14 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Hometown:
|CARMEL, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor of the Quarter: Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Austin Sims [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
