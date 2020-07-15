Sailor of the Quarter: Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Austin Sims

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 21, 2020) – A photo of Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Austin Sims, from Carmel, Indiana, Naval Station Great Lakes' Sailor of the Quarter. Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the second quarter in an awards ceremony July 10, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

