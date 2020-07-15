Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor of the Quarter: Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Austin Sims [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailor of the Quarter: Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Austin Sims

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 21, 2020) – A photo of Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Austin Sims, from Carmel, Indiana, Naval Station Great Lakes' Sailor of the Quarter. Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the second quarter in an awards ceremony July 10, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

