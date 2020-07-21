Sailor of the Quarter: Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Austin Sims

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 21, 2020) – Naval Station Great Lakes announced their Sailors of the Quarter for the second quarter in an awards ceremony July 10, 2020.

Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Austin Sims, from Carmel, Indiana, was named Sailor of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Sims is Great Lakes’ religious ministries department leading petty officer. He has been in the Navy for over nine years and aboard Great Lakes for two years.

“I think it’s always important to recognize Sailors and staff for their hard work. The entire Naval Station Great Lakes team does a lot of phenomenal work day in and day out, and the work that culminated in my selection as Sailor of the Quarter is a direct reflection of my entire team,” said Sims.

Sims office manages the programs and budgets for the Recruit Memorial Chapel, Bluejacket Memorial Chapel, and Forrestal Village Chapel. In addition, they work with outside organizations to support the Great Lakes community.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been supporting mission-critical capabilities such as the quarantine barracks, Commissary, NEX, USO and Armed Services Blood Program,” said Sims. “I really enjoy helping the Sailors and Marines I serve alongside as [religious programs specialist].”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

