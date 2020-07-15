USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Leaves for Deployment

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 15, 2020) -- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a regularly-scheduled Indo-Pacific deployment, where they will perform a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. Cheyenne was commissioned on Sept. 13, 1996 and was the last of the 62 Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines to be built. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

