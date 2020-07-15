Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Leaves for Deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Leaves for Deployment

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 15, 2020) -- The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a regularly-scheduled Indo-Pacific deployment, where they will perform a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. Cheyenne was commissioned on Sept. 13, 1996 and was the last of the 62 Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines to be built. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 15:37
    Photo ID: 6281385
    VIRIN: 200715-N-KB401-1075
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) Leaves for Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

