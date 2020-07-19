200720-N-N3764-0004

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2020) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) man the phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203). Kidd and Laramie are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy Photo by Intelligence Specialist First Class Isaac Smith/Released)

