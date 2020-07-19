Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200720-N-N3764-0003 [Image 3 of 4]

    200720-N-N3764-0003

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2020) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) man the phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO-203) Kidd and Laramie are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy Photo by Intelligence Specialist First Class Isaac Smith/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 13:19
    Photo ID: 6281221
    VIRIN: 200720-N-N3764-0003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200720-N-N3764-0003 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Replenishment at Sea
    DDG 100
    U.S. Southern Command
    USNS Laramie
    USS Kidd
    JIATF-South
    Enhanced CN ops

