    Col. Dubriske retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Col. Dubriske retirement ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Steven Dubriske, Air Force Global Strike Command staff judge advocate, addresses a crowd during a retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 1, 2020. Dubriske honorably served for 28 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 10:41
    Photo ID: 6281090
    VIRIN: 200701-F-LC363-1036
    Resolution: 4733x3155
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Dubriske retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

