    National Association of Landsape Professionals Annual Renewal and Remembrance Event [Image 1 of 7]

    National Association of Landsape Professionals Annual Renewal and Remembrance Event

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser  

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) Superintendent Charles Alexander Jr. speaks during National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP)'s annual Renewal and Remembrance event at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 20, 2020. Due to COVID-19, NALP’s usual volunteer event with hundreds of landscape professionals could not be conducted inside of ANC. Instead, the remembrance and renewal event consisted of a tree planting in Section 82.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Association of Landsape Professionals Annual Renewal and Remembrance Event [Image 7 of 7], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

