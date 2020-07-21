US NAVY and JMSDF sail into formation for a PHOTOEX

MUTSU BAY (July 21, 2020) – Mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) stays in formation for a photo exercise while two P-3C Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) aircraft fly overhead during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong)
