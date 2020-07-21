Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US NAVY and JMSDF sail into formation for a PHOTOEX

    US NAVY and JMSDF sail into formation for a PHOTOEX

    MUTSU BAY, JAPAN

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Strong 

    Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron SEVEN

    MUTSU BAY (July 21, 2020) – Mine countermeasures ships USS Pioneer (MCM 9), USS Patriot (MCM 7), JS Etajima (MSC-306), JS Uraga (MST-463), JS Enoshima (MSC-604) and JS Hirado (MSC-305) sail into formation for a photo exercise during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US NAVY and JMSDF sail into formation for a PHOTOEX [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Caleb Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

