    First blood drive with new rules sees local nationals step up to the plate

    First blood drive with new rules sees local nationals step up to the plate

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – A Soldier donates blood July 14, 2020, at the fitness center on Clay Kaserne. The blood drive was the first in Europe where people who have lived on the continent for more than five years could donate.

