Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 07:21 Photo ID: 6280954 VIRIN: 200714-A-DN968-552 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 3.6 MB Location: WIESBADEN, DE

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, First blood drive with new rules sees local nationals step up to the plate [Image 3 of 3], by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.