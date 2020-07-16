386th EFSS ‘Lose Weight in Kuwait’ results

Staff Sgt. Adriana Foster, assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron force protection flight, right, receives a weight loss certificate from Maj. Shari Perkins, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron commander, left, during a small ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 16, 2020. The 386th EFSS hosted a weight loss competition, a morale event, aimed at encouraging Airmen to maintain their physical fitness while simultaneously abiding by COVID 19 mitigation guidelines. Foster earned first place in the weight loss category after losing 22.8 pounds during the six-week event. (U.S. Air photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

