386th EFSS ‘Lose Weight in Kuwait’ results

Master Sgt. Heather Kennard, assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group, right, receives a weight loss certificate from Maj. Shari Perkins, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron commander, left, during a small ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 16, 2020. The 386th EFSS hosted a weight loss competition, a morale event, aimed at encouraging Airmen to maintain their physical fitness while simultaneously abiding by COVID 19 mitigation guidelines. Kennard placed second in the body mass index category after decreasing her BMI by 6 during the six-week event. (U.S. Air photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

