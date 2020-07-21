Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa and VR-58 Conduct Cargo Evolution [Image 2 of 4]

    NAF Misawa and VR-58 Conduct Cargo Evolution

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    MISAWA, Japan (July 21, 2020) – Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa and to the “Sunseekers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 58 unload cargo from a C-40A Clipper assigned to VR-58 during a cargo evolution. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    This work, NAF Misawa and VR-58 Conduct Cargo Evolution [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    VR-58
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    NAFM
    Sunseekers

