NAF Misawa and VR-58 Conduct Cargo Evolution

MISAWA, Japan (July 21, 2020) – Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa and to the “Sunseekers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 58 unload cargo from a C-40A Clipper assigned to VR-58 during a cargo evolution. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

