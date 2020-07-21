200721-N-EJ241-1227



MISAWA, Japan (July 21, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Grant Daniels assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, operates a forklift to unload cargo from a C-40A Clipper assigned to the “Sunseekers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 58 during a cargo evolution. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 04:19 Photo ID: 6280871 VIRIN: 200721-N-EJ241-1227 Resolution: 2700x1929 Size: 1.12 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Misawa and VR-58 Conduct Cargo Evolution [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.