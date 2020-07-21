CFAS Postal Warehouse

SASEBO, Japan (July 21, 2020) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Roxanne C. Anderson, assigned to Naval Supply Fleet Logistics Yokosuka Site Sasebo moves pallets onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 21, 2020. The CFAS post office processes mail for forward-deployed Sailors while they are in port and at sea throughout the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

