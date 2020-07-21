Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS Postal Warehouse [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAS Postal Warehouse

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 21, 2020) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Roxanne C. Anderson, assigned to Naval Supply Fleet Logistics Yokosuka Site Sasebo moves pallets onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 21, 2020. The CFAS post office processes mail for forward-deployed Sailors while they are in port and at sea throughout the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 02:55
    Photo ID: 6280853
    VIRIN: 200721-N-CA060-0037
    Resolution: 4506x3219
    Size: 672.76 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Postal Warehouse [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Postal Warehouse
    CFAS Postal Warehouse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mail
    cfas
    packages
    warehouse
    postal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT