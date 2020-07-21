Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Postal Warehouse [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAS Postal Warehouse

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 21, 2020) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Ruble, assigned to Naval Supply Fleet Logistics Yokosuka Site Sasebo moves a crate of packages onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 21, 2020. The CFAS post office processes mail for forward-deployed Sailors while they are in port and at sea throughout the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 02:55
    Photo ID: 6280852
    VIRIN: 200721-N-CA060-0010
    Resolution: 3966x2833
    Size: 799.38 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Hometown: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Postal Warehouse [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS Postal Warehouse
    TAGS

    mail
    cfas
    packages
    warehouse
    postal

