CFAS Postal Warehouse

SASEBO, Japan (July 21, 2020) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Ruble, assigned to Naval Supply Fleet Logistics Yokosuka Site Sasebo moves a crate of packages onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 21, 2020. The CFAS post office processes mail for forward-deployed Sailors while they are in port and at sea throughout the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

