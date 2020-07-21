SASEBO, Japan (July 21, 2020) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Ruble, assigned to Naval Supply Fleet Logistics Yokosuka Site Sasebo moves a crate of packages onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 21, 2020. The CFAS post office processes mail for forward-deployed Sailors while they are in port and at sea throughout the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 02:55
|Photo ID:
|6280852
|VIRIN:
|200721-N-CA060-0010
|Resolution:
|3966x2833
|Size:
|799.38 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Hometown:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS Postal Warehouse [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT