USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Strait Transit

200720-N-RF825-1171 SURIGAO STRAIT (July 20, 2020) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits through the Surigao Strait. Ronald Reagan is the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, and America's most visible symbol of resolve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

Date Taken: 07.20.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA