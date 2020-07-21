PHILIPPINE SEA (July 21, 2020) A team of Explosive Ordinance Disposal Sailors descend from an MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a Visit Board Search and Seizure drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSC-12 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward-deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting trilateral operations with the royal Australian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6280817
|VIRIN:
|200721-N-YQ181-1248
|Resolution:
|3066x2190
|Size:
|863.43 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Drill Aboard Aircraft Carrier [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
