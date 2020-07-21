U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Drill Aboard Aircraft Carrier

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 21, 2020) A team of Explosive Ordinance Disposal Sailors descend from an MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a Visit Board Search and Seizure drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSC-12 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward-deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting trilateral operations with the Royal Australian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

