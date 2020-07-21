Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Drill Aboard Aircraft Carrier

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Drill Aboard Aircraft Carrier

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 21, 2020) A team of Explosive Ordinance Disposal Sailors descend from an MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a Visit Board Search and Seizure drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSC-12 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward-deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting trilateral operations with the Royal Australian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 01:09
    Photo ID: 6280816
    VIRIN: 200721-N-YQ181-1113
    Resolution: 3155x2254
    Size: 685.13 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Drill Aboard Aircraft Carrier [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Drill Aboard Aircraft Carrier
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Drill Aboard Aircraft Carrier

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    VBSS
    Seahawk
    USS Ronald Reagan
    EOD
    MH-60R
    CTF 70
    RAN
    CSG 5
    Indo-Pacific
    TRILAT2020

