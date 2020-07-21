SINGAPORE (July 21, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Ryan, exercise planner assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, lays out the schedule of events to virtual participants in support of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2020. SEACAT promotes shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia. This year, SEACAT takes shape as a virtual maritime domain awareness symposium with representatives from 22 participating nations.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 00:56
|Photo ID:
|6280815
|VIRIN:
|200721-N-FV739-0012
|Resolution:
|4143x2762
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SEACAT 2020 Kicks Off [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Veloicaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
22 Nations Participate Virtually in 19th SEACAT
LEAVE A COMMENT