    SEACAT 2020 Kicks Off [Image 2 of 4]

    SEACAT 2020 Kicks Off

    SINGAPORE

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Veloicaza 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (July 21, 2020) Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, provides his opening remarks to virtual participants in support of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2020. SEACAT promotes shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia. This year, SEACAT takes shape as a virtual maritime domain awareness symposium with representatives from 22 participating nations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 00:57
    Photo ID: 6280813
    VIRIN: 200721-N-FV739-0004
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEACAT 2020 Kicks Off [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Veloicaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

