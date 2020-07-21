SEACAT 2020 Kicks Off

SINGAPORE (July 21, 2020) Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, provides his opening remarks to virtual participants in support of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2020. SEACAT promotes shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia. This year, SEACAT takes shape as a virtual maritime domain awareness symposium with representatives from 22 participating nations.

