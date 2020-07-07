200707-N-PS962-0424
Atlantic Ocean (July 7, 2020)
USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) performs monthly pre-aim calibration (PAC) fire maintenance on MK-45 MOD 4 5-inch 62 caliber lightweight gun. Churchill is a guided missile destroyer home stationed in Norfolk, VA, preparing for an upcoming exercise and future operational tasking. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)
East Coast Warships Complete Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training
