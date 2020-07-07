Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Coast Warships Complete Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training [Image 3 of 3]

    East Coast Warships Complete Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    200707-N-PS962-0424
    Atlantic Ocean (July 7, 2020)
    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) performs monthly pre-aim calibration (PAC) fire maintenance on MK-45 MOD 4 5-inch 62 caliber lightweight gun. Churchill is a guided missile destroyer home stationed in Norfolk, VA, preparing for an upcoming exercise and future operational tasking. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 20:26
    Photo ID: 6280674
    VIRIN: 200707-N-PS962-0424
    Resolution: 4866x3239
    Size: 871.84 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East Coast Warships Complete Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    East Coast Warships Complete Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training

    Gun
    Maintenance
    "USS Winston S. Churchill
    DDG 81
    5-Inch"

