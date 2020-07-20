East Coast Warships Complete Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training

Courtesy Photo | 200707-N-PS962-0424 Atlantic Ocean (July 7, 2020) USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200707-N-PS962-0424 Atlantic Ocean (July 7, 2020) USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) performs monthly pre-aim calibration (PAC) fire maintenance on MK-45 MOD 4 5-inch 62 caliber lightweight gun. Churchill is a guided missile destroyer home stationed in Norfolk, VA, preparing for an upcoming exercise and future operational tasking. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV) see less | View Image Page

Carrier Strike Group 2 (CSG 2) cruiser-destroyer (CRUDES) warships completed the Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) exercise on July 18.

SWATT is the Surface Force's premier advanced tactical training exercise developed and led by Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC). SWATT provides multi-ship, multi-platform, multi-warfare area training at sea to increase combat capability, lethality and interoperability.

Staffs and units that participated in the exercise were Commander Task Force 80 (CTF 80); Commander, U.S. Second Fleet; Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC); Carrier Strike Group 2 (CSG 2); Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2); USS Philippine Sea (CG 58); USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81); USS McFaul (DDG 74); USS Milwaukee (LCS 5); USS Detroit (LCS 7); Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 48 and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70.

"This premier advanced tactical training exercise really accomplished what it was designed to do,” said Capt. Kevin J. Hoffman, commanding officer of USS Philippine Sea. “SWATT provided expert-level training at sea to individual watch standers, watch teams, and ships in a multi-platform, multi-warfare area environment. The team of warfare tactics instructors (WTI) and supporting staff that embarked USS Philippine Sea, USS Winston S. Churchill and USS Milwaukee were absolute force multipliers and provided exceptional training, valued insight and spot-on recommendations across the spectrum of combat operations. SWATT truly tested the crew, and as a result, increased our combat capability, lethality, and interoperability."

This SWATT was the first time SMWDC’s state-of-the-art Exercise Control Center (ECC) operated as the primary Exercise Control. With an installed Navy Continuous Training Environment Node, SMWDC is able to monitor two geographic areas simultaneously, can receive and observe Live Virtual Constructive scenarios (from East or West Coast), and provides a significant cost savings annually through elimination of Exercise Control TAD requirements to Virginia Capes Range Operations Center.

During SWATT, the major training events included conducting integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), anti-submarine warfare / surface warfare (ASW/SUW), information warfare (IW), ship maneuvering and live-fire events designed to tactically prepare surface forces for maritime warfare missions.

SMWDC led the SWATT exercise with WTIs, senior mentors and subject matter experts embarked aboard Carrier Strike Group 2 warships. These onboard trainers provided over-the-shoulder mentoring for watchstanders and commanding officer and warfare commander level guidance from senior mentors. Subject matter experts delivered rapid replay capability from scheduled training events that provided immediate feedback for watchstanders to help them rapidly learn from challenges they experienced during training.

“SWATT is a tremendous training opportunity for the Fleet and WTIs,” said Lt. Cmdr. Todd Steinbrenner, Lead SWATT Planner and an ASW/SUW WTI. “The greatest value is building the coordination skills required to ensure all commands share a common operational and tactical understanding, and SWATT is the perfect opportunity to build proficiency. SWATT participants did a tremendous job completing pre-exercise requirements, and executing SWATT in spite of some weather challenges.”

SMWDC is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. SMWDC headquarters is located onboard Naval Base San Diego and has four divisions located in Virginia and California focused on IAMD, ASW/SUW, mine warfare, and amphibious warfare.