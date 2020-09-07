Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200720-F-YE685-1002 [Image 2 of 3]

    200720-F-YE685-1002

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center/Public Affairs

    Christopher Johnsen, left, a Safety Career Broadener assigned to the Distance Learning Branch, and Michael Gann, chief of the Air Force Safety Center's Training Instruction Branch, teach virtually at the center, July, 9, 2020, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. On March 13, 2020, AFSEC cancelled all in-residence courses until at least September, due to the ongoing global pandemic. AFSEC staff have made the switch to teaching all virtually since the end of March. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessie Perkins)

    AFSEC
    AFSafety

