Hill AFB fighter wings conduct training sorties

U.S. Air Force F-35A LIghtning IIs assigned to the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings stage for combat training sorties at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, July 14, 2020. The fighter wings are the Air Force's only F-35A combat capable units. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

