    Hill AFB fighter wings conduct training sorties [Image 4 of 10]

    Hill AFB fighter wings conduct training sorties

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-35A LIghtning IIs assigned to the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings taxi during combat training sorties at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, July 14, 2020. The fighter wings are the Air Force's only F-35A combat capable units. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 15:38
    Photo ID: 6280443
    VIRIN: 200714-F-OD616-0017
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB fighter wings conduct training sorties, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    F-35
    Hill Air Force Base
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    F-35A Lightning II
    419th Fighter Wing

