Bridge Watch Team Aboard USS Mustin

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2020) Retail Specialist Seaman Isis Hernandez, from Albuquerque, N.M., stands lookout watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.19.2020 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA