Bridge Watch Team Aboard USS

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2020) Quartermaster 2nd Class Rodolfo Ribera, from Miami, Fla., stands watch as quartermaster of the watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin’s (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
