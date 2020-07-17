SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) – Lt. Kristin Hope, from Ogden, Utah, left, and Lt. Michael Watson, from Elverson, Pennsylvania, signal an E-2D Hawkeye, assigned to the “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, to launch in support of flight operations, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VAW-125 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.19.2020 01:05 Photo ID: 6279386 VIRIN: 200717-N-YQ181-1085 Resolution: 2979x2128 Size: 788.9 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.