SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) – Lt. Kristin Hope, from Ogden, Utah, left, and Lt. Michael Watson, from Elverson, Pennsylvania, signal an E-2D Hawkeye, assigned to the “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, to launch in support of flight operations, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VAW-125 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2020 01:05
|Photo ID:
|6279386
|VIRIN:
|200717-N-YQ181-1085
|Resolution:
|2979x2128
|Size:
|788.9 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS
