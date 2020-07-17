Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) – Lt. Kristin Hope, from Ogden, Utah, left, and Lt. Michael Watson, from Elverson, Pennsylvania, signal an E-2D Hawkeye, assigned to the “Tigertails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, to launch in support of flight operations, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VAW-125 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.19.2020 01:05
    Photo ID: 6279386
    VIRIN: 200717-N-YQ181-1085
    Resolution: 2979x2128
    Size: 788.9 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    CVW 5
    Ronald Reagan
    VAW-125
    CTF 70
    Tigertails
    E-2D Hawkeye
    Indo-Pacific

