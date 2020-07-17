Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) – An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, launches during flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VFA-102 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

