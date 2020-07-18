A Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat – Small II boatcrew transports a 48-year-old man from the response boat to Station Sand Key, Florida, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The crew medevaced the man from One Tree Island after he reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2020 Date Posted: 07.18.2020 21:00 Photo ID: 6279307 VIRIN: 200718-G-G0107-002 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 5.4 MB Location: SAND KEY, FL, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from island near Sand Key [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.