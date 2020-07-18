A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 29-foot Response Boat – Small II boatcrew and local EMS transport a 48-year-old man on a stretcher at Station Sand Key, Florida, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The crew medevaced the man from One Tree Island after he reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2020 21:00
|Photo ID:
|6279306
|VIRIN:
|200718-G-G0107-001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|SAND KEY, FL, US
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from island near Sand Key [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
