Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs man from island near Sand Key [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs man from island near Sand Key

    SAND KEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 29-foot Response Boat – Small II boatcrew and local EMS transport a 48-year-old man on a stretcher at Station Sand Key, Florida, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The crew medevaced the man from One Tree Island after he reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.18.2020 21:00
    Photo ID: 6279306
    VIRIN: 200718-G-G0107-001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: SAND KEY, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from island near Sand Key [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard medevacs man from island near Sand Key
    Coast Guard medevacs man from island near Sand Key

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Sand Key
    One Tree Island
    boat propeller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT