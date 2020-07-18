Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Irwin, California [Image 16 of 17]

    Fort Irwin, California

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team depart their staging area and enter the field, known as "the box," during a rotation at the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California July 18, 2020. The exercise, directed by U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), serves as the final, major training event ahead of the brigade’s 2021 deployment to the Middle East. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.18.2020 20:39
    Photo ID: 6279292
    VIRIN: 200718-Z-BC699-1421
    Resolution: 8252x4642
    Size: 32.04 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Irwin, California [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

