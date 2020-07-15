Minnesota Red Bulls Begin Field Training at NTC

Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team depart their staging area and enter the field, known as “the box,” during a rotation at the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California July 15, 2020. The exercise, directed by U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), serves as the final, major training event ahead of the brigade’s 2021 deployment to the Middle East. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

