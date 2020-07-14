USS Topeka Sailors Enhance Skills in Navy’s High Tech Trainer

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 14, 2020) Lt. Donny Puent (left), from Chesterton, Indiana, and Lt. j.g. Marc Monahan, from Clinton Township, Michigan, both assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754), man the bridge in the Integrated Submarine Plotting and Navigation Trainer at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP), Det. Guam. NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for the four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

