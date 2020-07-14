Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Topeka Sailors Enhance Skills in Navy’s High Tech Trainer [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Topeka Sailors Enhance Skills in Navy’s High Tech Trainer

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (July 14, 2020) Lt. j.g. Marc Monahan (right), from Clinton Township, Michigan, and Electronics Technician (Navigation) 3rd Class Alec Tomich, from Houston, both assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754), man the bridge in the Integrated Submarine Plotting and Navigation Trainer at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP), Det. Guam. NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for the four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

