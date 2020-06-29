Sacramento District continues site raise at future VA clinic

Contracted workers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District, install conduit for underground utilities at the site of the future VA clinic in Stockton, California, June 29, 2020. The utilities installation is proceeding alongside the site raise for the project, which crews will complete in July. The finished site will house a Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Community Living Center, and Engineering Logistics Building, all scheduled for completion in 2023. The new facilities will provide much-needed medical services to Central Valley veterans in a location much closer than existing facilities in Livermore and Palo Alto.

