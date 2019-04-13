Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army Guardsmen save four after plane crash [Image 2 of 2]

    Alaska Army Guardsmen save four after plane crash

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2019

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A single-engine Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six crash-landed about 35 miles northeast of Bethel, April 11, 2019. Soldiers with the Alaska Army National Guard’s 207th Aviation Battalion rescued the four survivors and transported them to Bethel, a coastal community in western Alaska that sits along the Kuskokwim River, inside the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge. Alaska State Troopers contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center to request a search and rescue mission out of Bethel, where an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk and aircrew are stationed full-time. (Courtesy photos)

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    ARNG
    AKNG

