Alaska Army Guardsmen save four after plane crash

A single-engine Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six crash-landed about 35 miles northeast of Bethel, April 11, 2019. Soldiers with the Alaska Army National Guard’s 207th Aviation Battalion rescued the four survivors and transported them to Bethel, a coastal community in western Alaska that sits along the Kuskokwim River, inside the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge. Alaska State Troopers contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center to request a search and rescue mission out of Bethel, where an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk and aircrew are stationed full-time. (Courtesy photo)

