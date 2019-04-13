A single-engine Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six crash-landed about 35 miles northeast of Bethel, April 11, 2019. Soldiers with the Alaska Army National Guard’s 207th Aviation Battalion rescued the four survivors and transported them to Bethel, a coastal community in western Alaska that sits along the Kuskokwim River, inside the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge. Alaska State Troopers contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center to request a search and rescue mission out of Bethel, where an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk and aircrew are stationed full-time. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6276360
|VIRIN:
|190413-Z-A3507-1001
|Resolution:
|480x360
|Size:
|52.47 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alaska Army Guardsmen save four after plane crash [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
